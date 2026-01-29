FASTag Revolution: Transforming India's Highway Toll System
By December 2025, 11.86 crore FASTags were issued to vehicles in India, marking a significant shift in toll collection on national highways. Over 98% of tolls are collected electronically through FASTag. Daily collections via FASTag reach Rs 186 crore, enhancing efficiency and reducing wait times.
In a major development for India's road transport sector, 11.86 crore FASTags have been issued to both commercial and non-commercial vehicles as of December 2025. This landmark figure was revealed in a parliamentary session by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The minister highlighted that more than 98% of tolls on National Highways are now collected electronically through FASTag, underscoring a dramatic shift toward digital transactions. The implementation of an annual pass for highway users, introduced in 2025, has added to this growth, facilitating 19 crore transactions.
This shift has streamlined toll operations, with the average daily collection reaching Rs 186 crore and daily transactions numbering 105 lakhs in 2025. An ongoing Request for Proposal aims to implement a barrier-less tolling system across 18 highway stretches, signaling further modernization.
