FASTag Revolution: Transforming India's Highway Toll System

By December 2025, 11.86 crore FASTags were issued to vehicles in India, marking a significant shift in toll collection on national highways. Over 98% of tolls are collected electronically through FASTag. Daily collections via FASTag reach Rs 186 crore, enhancing efficiency and reducing wait times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:01 IST
In a major development for India's road transport sector, 11.86 crore FASTags have been issued to both commercial and non-commercial vehicles as of December 2025. This landmark figure was revealed in a parliamentary session by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The minister highlighted that more than 98% of tolls on National Highways are now collected electronically through FASTag, underscoring a dramatic shift toward digital transactions. The implementation of an annual pass for highway users, introduced in 2025, has added to this growth, facilitating 19 crore transactions.

This shift has streamlined toll operations, with the average daily collection reaching Rs 186 crore and daily transactions numbering 105 lakhs in 2025. An ongoing Request for Proposal aims to implement a barrier-less tolling system across 18 highway stretches, signaling further modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

