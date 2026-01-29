Left Menu

Balancing Act: A Strategic Approach to Quality Control Orders

The Economic Survey emphasizes the need for practical Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to ensure smooth industry implementation. It suggests calibrated transition periods, pre-notification assessments, testing capacity, and alignment with industry readiness, particularly for MSMEs. A considered QCO framework can prevent costs and maintain market competitiveness.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Economic Survey calls for a strategic approach to Quality Control Orders (QCOs), emphasizing the importance of a calibrated implementation to facilitate seamless industry adoption. The survey advises consideration of transition periods, national testing capacities, and industry readiness, which are crucial for ensuring practical applicability, particularly for MSMEs.

Highlighting the importance of economic practicality, the survey warns that without comprehensive value-chain analysis, regulations could inadvertently increase costs and diminish market competitiveness. It stresses the need for a pre-notification assessment, especially where domestic production is insufficient, recommending exemptions or alternative pathways for essential specialized inputs.

With 143 QCOs covering 723 products as of December 2025, the survey underscores that while mandatory certifications are vital to maintaining quality standards, they should not impose undue burdens. Technical regulations must balance industry support with mitigating reputational risks and curbing substandard imports, safeguarding both firms' investments and consumer needs.

