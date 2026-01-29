Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Trump, Senate Democrats seek deal to avert US government shutdown

Angered by the ‍shooting of a second U.S. citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis last weekend, Senate Democrats are demanding new restrictions on the Department of Homeland Security's enforcement efforts. They have threatened to block funding legislation for DHS and ⁠several other ‌federal agencies, which ⁠could trigger a partial shutdown when funding expires at midnight Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:39 IST
UPDATE 4-Trump, Senate Democrats seek deal to avert US government shutdown

Democrats in the U.S. Senate and ‌President Donald Trump's administration are in discussions that could impose new restrictions on federal immigration agents and avert a partial government ⁠shutdown, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Though no agreement has been reached, "discussions are moving in Democrats' direction," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The ​White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Angered by the ‍shooting of a second U.S. citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis last weekend, Senate Democrats are demanding

new restrictions on the Department of Homeland Security's enforcement efforts.

They have threatened to block funding legislation for DHS and ⁠several other ‌federal agencies, which ⁠could trigger a partial shutdown when funding expires at midnight Friday. Democrats are pushing to carve out ‍DHS funding from the broader spending package, which would enable the Senate to ensure funding is ​not disrupted for the Pentagon, health programs, and other government operations.

Democrats also ⁠are seeking a temporary spending extension for DHS to buy more time for negotiations. The Senate is expected ⁠to hold a preliminary vote on the broader spending package on Thursday. The shooting, the second such incident in Minneapolis this month, has spurred widespread outrage, prompting ⁠Trump's administration to reshuffle personnel overseeing immigration enforcement in the region. Immigration agents in Minnesota

were ⁠directed on Wednesday to ‌avoid engaging with "agitators", according to internal guidance seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026