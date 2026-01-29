Left Menu

Coromandel International Shows Resilience Amid Fiscal Challenges

Coromandel International Ltd recorded a 4% decline in net profit for Q3 of the 2025-26 fiscal due to higher expenses. Despite revenue growth of 26%, expenses rose by 29%. The company reported strong performance in fertilisers and crop protection sectors amidst challenging market conditions.

Updated: 29-01-2026 19:00 IST
Coromandel International Ltd reported a 4% decrease in its consolidated net profit to Rs 488.47 crore for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The profit dip is attributed to increased expenses despite the company experiencing a 26% rise in total income, reaching Rs 8,862.64 crore compared to the previous year.

The financial strain was offset by the company's robust performance in its fertiliser plants and crop protection segments. Fertiliser production reached a record 1 million NPKs, and phosphatic fertiliser sales volumes rose by 10% to 3.6 million tonnes. Managing Director and CEO S Sankarasubramanian cited late monsoon patterns and monetary factors as challenges during the period.

Coromandel continues to advance its industrial capabilities, with backward integration projects in sulphuric and phosphoric acid scheduled for completion in the upcoming fiscal quarter. Additionally, efforts are advancing in its Kakinada fertiliser expansion and a new joint venture, Stuccoedge India, aims to innovate in Phospho-Gypsum products.

