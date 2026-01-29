Cheers to Lower Tariffs: Scotch Whisky's China Breakthrough

In a notable development for UK whisky exporters, China will cut its tariffs on Scotch whisky from 10% to 5%. The reduction is a result of diplomatic negotiations between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced a spokesperson for the British government on Thursday.

This tariff reduction is a significant win for the UK's beverage industry. Over the next five years, it is expected to add an impressive 250 million pounds, equivalent to $345.35 million, to the value of exports to China.

The decision marks a key milestone in the trade relations between the UK and China, potentially setting a precedent for similar reductions in other sectors.