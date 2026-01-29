Left Menu

Cheers to Lower Tariffs: Scotch Whisky's China Breakthrough

China has agreed to reduce tariffs on Scotch whisky from 10% to 5%, following discussions between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This decision is projected to benefit UK whisky exporters by an estimated 250 million pounds over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:16 IST
Cheers to Lower Tariffs: Scotch Whisky's China Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a notable development for UK whisky exporters, China will cut its tariffs on Scotch whisky from 10% to 5%. The reduction is a result of diplomatic negotiations between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced a spokesperson for the British government on Thursday.

This tariff reduction is a significant win for the UK's beverage industry. Over the next five years, it is expected to add an impressive 250 million pounds, equivalent to $345.35 million, to the value of exports to China.

The decision marks a key milestone in the trade relations between the UK and China, potentially setting a precedent for similar reductions in other sectors.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026