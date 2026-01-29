Swiggy's Struggle with Losses Amid Fierce Competition and Rising Expenses

Food delivery powerhouse Swiggy, known for its Instamart segment, disclosed a spike in its losses for the December quarter, totaling Rs 1,065 crore. This increase is attributed to continuous losses in quick commerce and elevated advertising and sales costs.

Swiggy's Co-Founder and Group CEO, Sriharsha Majety, highlighted the impact of fierce competition. The company's investment in lower consumer-side monetization hasn't spurred the anticipated growth in orders, especially among lower AOV tiers, prompting a strategic reassessment.

Amidst this landscape, Swiggy's revenue from operations surged to Rs 6,148 crore year-over-year. Despite this growth, expenses climbed to Rs 7,298 crore. Majety remains cautious about participating in deep-discount strategies that sacrifice margins. The quick commerce arm, Instamart, posted a Rs 908 crore loss this quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)