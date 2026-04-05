East Coast Railway: Revenue Unaffected by Section Transfer

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) addressed concerns on Sunday, emphasizing that its revenue stream remains unaffected despite the transfer of the Palasa-Ichchapuram section to the South Coast Railway (SCoR).

This statement came in response to opposition from Odisha's political parties, including BJD and Congress, who announced plans for a joint protest against the Railway Board's decision. The ECoR clarified that the Palasa-Ichchapuram section includes seven stations, all located in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, and noted these are primarily passenger stations without significant freight activity.

ECoR assured that freight traffic would remain seamless across zonal boundaries, and there will be no disruption to passenger services. The decision for the sector's transfer is part of a technical revision for smooth operations in the Vishakapatnam division, ensuring staff interests are protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)