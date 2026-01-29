India's Intelligent Indigenisation: A Strategic Imperative

The Economic Survey released on Thursday highlights India's imperative shift towards 'intelligent indigenisation' to meet global challenges effectively. This calls for a disciplined approach, an outward orientation, and credible exit strategies.

The report emphasizes the transition from Swadeshi to strategic resilience, which cannot be achieved through mere isolation. Strategic resilience relies on the state's capability to anticipate potential vulnerabilities, coordinate across various institutions, and respond under pressure without succumbing to disorder.

Furthermore, the survey points out that in today's volatile world, risk is unavoidable, yet superior risk management is crucial for gaining a competitive edge. Countries that act decisively, avoid policy paralysis, and harmonize incentives across sectors are most equipped to parlay economic growth into geopolitical power. Building state capacity is foundational for strategic resilience and indispensability.

(With inputs from agencies.)