Tehsildar, two staffers hurt after tractor hits their car in Nanded

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:23 IST
A tehsildar and two others were injured in a road accident in Nanded district on Friday morning, an official said. The official vehicle of tehsildar Renukadas Devnikar was hit by an out-of-control tractor in Ardhapur town, leaving him and two of his staff members injured, he said. ''The tractor took a sharp turn after a motorcycle came in its way. The tractor hit the road divider, crossed into the other lane and hit the tehsildar's car. Staff member Sheikh Salim suffered a leg fracture, while Devnikar and driver Arun Waghmare also sustained injuries. They have been hospitalised. Their condition is stable,'' he said.

