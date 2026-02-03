Left Menu

Breakthrough Indo-US Trade Pact: A Boost for India's Economy

The newly announced Indo-US bilateral trade pact is set to positively impact the Indian economy amid global uncertainties. The agreement will see the US lowering its tariff on Indian goods, fostering stronger economic momentum in India. This deal follows a conversation between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:31 IST
Breakthrough Indo-US Trade Pact: A Boost for India's Economy
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-US bilateral trade pact announcement has dissipated economic uncertainties, promising positive outcomes for the Indian economy amidst global challenges. The agreement includes a reduction of the US reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, a breakthrough following discussions between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur highlighted India's resilience in a rapidly changing global landscape and expressed optimism that the economy might surpass the anticipated growth rate of 6.8-7.2% by 2026-27. Thakur also emphasized the government's commitment to fiscal transparency and adherence to the budgetary projections.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju affirmed that the agreement lifts significant uncertainty from the world economy, boosting confidence in India's economic trajectory. However, he acknowledged the need for accelerated credit growth in the banking sector to fully align with the vision for a developed India by 2047, suggesting forthcoming recommendations from a high-level expert committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026