India-US Trade Deal: A Lifeline for West Bengal's Labour-Intensive Industries

The India-US trade agreement is expected to bolster West Bengal's labour-intensive industries, particularly leather and footwear. With US tariffs on Indian leather products reduced from 50% to 18%, India anticipates expanded market share and increased domestic employment. The deal is welcomed by local industry bodies, who see it as a historic opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:17 IST
West Bengal's labour-intensive sectors are poised for significant growth following the India-US trade deal, hailed as a timely victory in improving export competitiveness. Industry representatives have pointed to the leather and footwear sectors as primary beneficiaries, as US tariffs on these goods have been lowered from 50% to 18%.

The Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA) believes this reduction will redefine India's standing in its largest export market. Calling it a 'visionary deal,' ILPA President Mohamad Azhar highlighted the strategic advantage it offers, placing India on a level playing field with major global competitors.

The agreement is expected to revive the jute industry as well, with reduced tariffs offering pricing flexibility in the American market. Such developments promise increased competitiveness for Indian exporters and could spark significant job creation, particularly for women and artisans involved in the production chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

