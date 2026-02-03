River Rescue: Capsized Boat Highlights Infrastructure Challenges in Gujarat
A wooden boat ferrying passengers capsized in Gujarat's Mahisagar river, but all ten were rescued by locals. The collapse of a nearby bridge has forced commuters to use boats, prompting calls for government action to reopen it or expedite construction of a new one.
A small wooden boat carrying ten passengers overturned in the Mahisagar river, Gujarat, as it traveled between Mujpur in Vadodara and Gambhira in Kheda district. Local residents promptly rescued all on board.
The incident draws attention to transportation challenges after a bridge collapse last year forced commuters to opt for boat travel. The bridge's closure requires a 50 km detour for road travelers, highlighting urgent infrastructure needs.
Former Padra Congress MLA Jashpalsinh Padhiyar urges reopening the bridge for small vehicles, emphasizing its importance for local commuters. The state government has approved a Rs 212 crore project for a new bridge to address these issues.
