River Rescue: Capsized Boat Highlights Infrastructure Challenges in Gujarat

A small wooden boat carrying ten passengers overturned in the Mahisagar river, Gujarat, as it traveled between Mujpur in Vadodara and Gambhira in Kheda district. Local residents promptly rescued all on board.

The incident draws attention to transportation challenges after a bridge collapse last year forced commuters to opt for boat travel. The bridge's closure requires a 50 km detour for road travelers, highlighting urgent infrastructure needs.

Former Padra Congress MLA Jashpalsinh Padhiyar urges reopening the bridge for small vehicles, emphasizing its importance for local commuters. The state government has approved a Rs 212 crore project for a new bridge to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)