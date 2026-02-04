Left Menu

Government e-Marketplace Surpasses Rs 4 Lakh Crore in Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), since its inception in 2016, has surpassed Rs 4 lakh crore in procurement this fiscal, far exceeding mandates. With over 50 lakh orders from government bodies including MSMEs, the platform has seen significant growth, continuing to expand its wide range of product and service offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:46 IST
Government e-Marketplace Surpasses Rs 4 Lakh Crore in Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has crossed the Rs 4 lakh crore threshold in procurement this fiscal year, marking its prominence in public buying. Over 50 lakh orders have been processed, reflecting a significant adoption among various government ministries and departments.

GeM CEO, Mihir Kumar, highlighted that 45% of these orders are geared towards Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), surpassing the obligatory 25%. This online marketplace, operational since 2016, has enabled Rs 17.33 lakh crore in government purchases since its launch.

The platform has expanded to include over 1.5 lakh government buyers and 62 lakh sellers, extending its offerings from office supplies to vehicles and services like transportation and webcasting. It stands as a pillar for government procurement across central and state entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026