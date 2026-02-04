Government e-Marketplace Surpasses Rs 4 Lakh Crore in Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has crossed the Rs 4 lakh crore threshold in procurement this fiscal year, marking its prominence in public buying. Over 50 lakh orders have been processed, reflecting a significant adoption among various government ministries and departments.

GeM CEO, Mihir Kumar, highlighted that 45% of these orders are geared towards Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), surpassing the obligatory 25%. This online marketplace, operational since 2016, has enabled Rs 17.33 lakh crore in government purchases since its launch.

The platform has expanded to include over 1.5 lakh government buyers and 62 lakh sellers, extending its offerings from office supplies to vehicles and services like transportation and webcasting. It stands as a pillar for government procurement across central and state entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)