India-US Trade Deal: Safeguarding Core Sensitivities and Unlocking Opportunities

On Wednesday, the government assured Parliament that India's core sensitivities in food and agriculture have been fully protected under the new India-US trade deal. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that this agreement aims to enhance Indian export competitiveness in the American market, particularly benefiting labor-intensive and manufacturing sectors.

Goyal's statement in both Houses of Parliament came amidst disruptions by opposition MPs demanding clarifications. He noted that after Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US in 2025, both nations have engaged in extensive discussions to ensure a balanced trade agreement that protects critical sectors in their respective economies.

The agreement marks a significant step in India-US relations, unlocking opportunities for MSMEs, industry, and skilled workers. Goyal reassured that the necessary technical processes will be finalized soon to fully leverage the agreement, which also supports India's vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

