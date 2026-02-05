Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Lower Interest Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh would align with his preference for lowering benchmark U.S. interest rates. In an interview, Trump stated that Warsh understands the president's stance, indicating it influenced his selection for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:03 IST
Trump Pushes for Lower Interest Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his expectation that the Federal Reserve would reduce benchmark U.S. interest rates. His remarks follow his nomination of Kevin Warsh as head of the Federal Reserve.

Trump, speaking to NBC News, articulated that Warsh comprehends the president's preference for lower rates. He expressed certainty that Warsh, if appointed, would work towards adjusting the rates downwards.

Trump candidly stated that had Warsh indicated a desire to increase rates, he would not have been chosen for the position. This highlights the significance the president places on economic measures aligning with his administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Unwavering Support for Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

China's Unwavering Support for Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Interference

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Interference

 India
3
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Counterfeit Jeans Racket

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Counterfeit Jeans Racket

 India
4
Oscar Piastri: Fair Play Amidst Formula One Drama

Oscar Piastri: Fair Play Amidst Formula One Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026