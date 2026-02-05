Trump Pushes for Lower Interest Rates

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his expectation that the Federal Reserve would reduce benchmark U.S. interest rates. His remarks follow his nomination of Kevin Warsh as head of the Federal Reserve.

Trump, speaking to NBC News, articulated that Warsh comprehends the president's preference for lower rates. He expressed certainty that Warsh, if appointed, would work towards adjusting the rates downwards.

Trump candidly stated that had Warsh indicated a desire to increase rates, he would not have been chosen for the position. This highlights the significance the president places on economic measures aligning with his administration's policies.

