Four-Decade Wait for Justice: Allahabad High Court Acquits Centenarian in 1982 Murder Case

In an unprecedented legal saga nearing four decades, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted Dhami Ram, a centenarian accused in a murder from 1982, over land as the central issue.

Judges Chandra Dhari Singh and Sanjiv Kumar cited the elapsed time and the accused's advanced age as significant factors in their decision. The court underscored the prolonged anxiety and social ramifications suffered by Ram as critical to their judgment.

The court pointed to the prosecution's inability to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, setting a precedent on how justice should cater to the passage of time and its effect on individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)