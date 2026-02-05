Epic Faceoff: Power Outage Disrupts Opening Curling Match at Cortina Winter Olympics

Cortina witnessed a dramatic start to the 2026 Winter Olympics as mixed doubles curling kicked off. The competition was momentarily interrupted due to a power outage at the historic stadium. The delay didn't dampen the spirits of the enthusiastic crowd who cheered as soon as the lights were restored.

With eight teams vying for Olympic glory, fans were treated to an electrifying atmosphere. The American team, led by first-time Olympian Korey Dropkin, expressed excitement at competing on this prestigious stage. Fans waved flags and rang bells for their respective nations, adding to the vibrant ambience.

Athletes from countries like Canada and Estonia showcased how curling, a sport blending athleticism and strategy, draws global audiences. Bernard Benoit from Ontario praised the intellectual challenge curling presents. Meanwhile, volunteer Stephanie Kahn marveled at the dedication these athletes display, admiring their commitment to reach the pinnacle of their sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)