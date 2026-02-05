Gas Tanker Mishap: Traffic Chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Resolved

After a prolonged 33-hour disruption, traffic on the Mumbai-bound side of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway resumed early Thursday. This followed the overturn of a gas tanker carrying flammable propylene in the hilly Khandala Ghat section, causing extensive congestion and affecting thousands.

Officials reported that the tanker was safely removed from near the Adoshi tunnel, and propylene gas was transferred to other tankers. Operations involved teams from NDRF, SDRF, and BPCL, alongside highway police, to ensure the hazardous situation was managed safely.

The incident led to suspended tolls, disrupted the supply of essentials, and stranded public transport. Though traffic normalized gradually, additional challenges arose with heavy vehicle breakdowns near Amrutanjan Bridge.

