Gas Tanker Mishap: Traffic Chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Resolved

Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was restored after a gas tanker overturn at Khandala Ghat disrupted travel for 33 hours. The closure affected thousands, leading to massive congestion and supply disruptions. Authorities safely transferred the propylene gas and cleared the route, resuming traffic and normalizing conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a prolonged 33-hour disruption, traffic on the Mumbai-bound side of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway resumed early Thursday. This followed the overturn of a gas tanker carrying flammable propylene in the hilly Khandala Ghat section, causing extensive congestion and affecting thousands.

Officials reported that the tanker was safely removed from near the Adoshi tunnel, and propylene gas was transferred to other tankers. Operations involved teams from NDRF, SDRF, and BPCL, alongside highway police, to ensure the hazardous situation was managed safely.

The incident led to suspended tolls, disrupted the supply of essentials, and stranded public transport. Though traffic normalized gradually, additional challenges arose with heavy vehicle breakdowns near Amrutanjan Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

