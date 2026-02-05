Forging Cultural Ties: Indigenous Australian-Artistry Shines at India Art Fair

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green has proposed a cultural collaboration after the successful 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' exhibition in Delhi. Green's vision aims to merge indigenous Australian music with traditional Indian sounds, he revealed in an interview.

Grace Lillian Lee, a Torres Strait Islander artist and designer, will present 'Winds of Guardians' at the India Art Fair 2026. Her work, rooted in themes of identity and sustainability, highlights First Nations culture through fashion. Lee, considered a leading indigenous artist in Australia, is pivotal in merging traditional heritage with contemporary design.

The India Art Fair, scheduled from February 5-8, 2026, promises to be a vibrant platform for such cultural showcases. As discussions of future collaborations continue, the success of the 'Songlines' exhibition underlines the potential for further international artistic intersections.

(With inputs from agencies.)