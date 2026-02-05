Left Menu

Forging Cultural Ties: Indigenous Australian-Artistry Shines at India Art Fair

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green expressed a desire for collaboration between indigenous Australian and traditional Indian music following the acclaimed exhibition 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' in Delhi. The India Art Fair will feature Grace Lillian Lee's work, emphasizing First Nations culture, at the event in February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:07 IST
Forging Cultural Ties: Indigenous Australian-Artistry Shines at India Art Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green has proposed a cultural collaboration after the successful 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' exhibition in Delhi. Green's vision aims to merge indigenous Australian music with traditional Indian sounds, he revealed in an interview.

Grace Lillian Lee, a Torres Strait Islander artist and designer, will present 'Winds of Guardians' at the India Art Fair 2026. Her work, rooted in themes of identity and sustainability, highlights First Nations culture through fashion. Lee, considered a leading indigenous artist in Australia, is pivotal in merging traditional heritage with contemporary design.

The India Art Fair, scheduled from February 5-8, 2026, promises to be a vibrant platform for such cultural showcases. As discussions of future collaborations continue, the success of the 'Songlines' exhibition underlines the potential for further international artistic intersections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apogee Aerospace and AAI: Pioneering India's Amphibian Aviation

Apogee Aerospace and AAI: Pioneering India's Amphibian Aviation

 India
2
Power Outage Paralyzes Parts of Stuttgart

Power Outage Paralyzes Parts of Stuttgart

 Germany
3
Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026