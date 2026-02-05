Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Kuki Groups React to Manipur Leadership

Manipur's recent political developments have sparked intense reactions from Kuki groups, warning community legislators against government participation. Ethnic violence has persisted, prompting protests and demands for separate Kuki administration. Recent leadership changes have further fueled unrest, with calls for shutdowns and demonstrations across various districts in the state.

Recent political events in Manipur have heightened tensions between the state's communities. Kuki groups issued stark warnings to their legislators about joining the newly formed government, igniting protests and calls for shutdowns.

The state's leadership change comes amid ongoing ethnic strife rooted in demands for scheduled tribe status by the Meitei community, a point of contention for the Kuki and other tribal groups.

Protests intensified following the swearing-in of new deputy CMs, with demonstrators blocking roads and urging collective resistance, showcasing the deepening divide and desire for a separate Kuki administration.

