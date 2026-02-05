Heist at the Heart: Silver and Surveillance Gone from Shiva Temple
A theft at the Avsaneswar Mahadev Shiva Temple in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh led to the loss of silver ornaments, cash, and CCTV equipment worth approximately Rs 25 lakh. The incident was discovered by the temple priest, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the masked culprits.
A theft at the Avsaneswar Mahadev Shiva Temple in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh has resulted in the loss of silver ornaments, cash, and CCTV equipment—all valued at around Rs 25 lakh.
The incident occurred around 3 AM on Tuesday when intruders, masked with monkey caps, breached the temple's main gate. They made away with valuable silver items and donations while also seizing CCTV recordings to hinder identification.
Upon discovery by priest Shivam Giri, police, led by circle officer and the Haidergarh station house officer, launched an investigation. Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Singh and a forensic team examined the site. Superintendent Arpit Vijayvargiya stated crime branch teams are working to capture the culprits.
