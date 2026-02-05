Historic Boost: India-US Trade Agreement to Revolutionize Exports

The India-United States trade agreement has been hailed as a monumental step for India's export sector, with Sunil Jeevrajji Singhi, chairman of the National Traders Welfare Board, expressing optimism about its benefits. The deal, finalized earlier this week, sees a substantial reduction in tariffs on Indian goods entering the US.

Singhi applauded the accord as an outcome of the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that the agreement will propel Indian exports to unprecedented levels, quelling concerns from opposing political parties about the potential increase in US agricultural imports affecting local farmers.

Additionally, Singhi shared plans to replicate the efforts of the National Traders Welfare Board at the state level in Madhya Pradesh, establishing district-level committees to address traders' issues. The initiative aims to bolster communication between traders and local administration, ensuring swift resolutions to their challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)