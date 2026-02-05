Left Menu

Perilous Propylene Rescue on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A damaged propylene gas tanker caused a hazardous situation on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, disrupting traffic for over 30 hours. Expert teams managed to stabilize the situation, battling against leaking valves and high pressure to prevent a potential disaster. Operations concluded successfully with careful transfer of the gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:27 IST
Perilous Propylene Rescue on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was the scene of a tense and dangerous operation as a damaged propylene gas tanker became a looming threat. On Tuesday evening, a tanker accident resulted in traffic paralysis for more than 30 hours. Expert teams faced a formidable task of stabilizing the tanker while ensuring public safety.

Mec Elec Industrial Services swiftly deployed its technical team to tackle the crisis. The tanker was in a perilous state with damaged valves and continuous leakage of inflammable gas, propylene. The team worked tirelessly, managing to stop some leaks despite high internal pressures.

The operation required transferring the hazardous propylene from the damaged tanker to other tankers. The successful maneuver helped avert a possible disaster. However, clearing the gas from a nearby tunnel took additional time, delaying the resumption of traffic until safety was assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

 Global
2
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
3
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
4
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026