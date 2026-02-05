Perilous Propylene Rescue on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was the scene of a tense and dangerous operation as a damaged propylene gas tanker became a looming threat. On Tuesday evening, a tanker accident resulted in traffic paralysis for more than 30 hours. Expert teams faced a formidable task of stabilizing the tanker while ensuring public safety.

Mec Elec Industrial Services swiftly deployed its technical team to tackle the crisis. The tanker was in a perilous state with damaged valves and continuous leakage of inflammable gas, propylene. The team worked tirelessly, managing to stop some leaks despite high internal pressures.

The operation required transferring the hazardous propylene from the damaged tanker to other tankers. The successful maneuver helped avert a possible disaster. However, clearing the gas from a nearby tunnel took additional time, delaying the resumption of traffic until safety was assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)