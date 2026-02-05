Left Menu

Leadership Shake-up: Okram Ibobi Singh Returns as Manipur Congress Chief

The Congress appointed Okram Ibobi Singh as Manipur unit chief, replacing K Meghachandra, who becomes the Congress Legislature Party Leader. With the state emerging from ethnic unrest, these leadership changes reflect attempts to stabilize and gear up for upcoming challenges under the new BJP state administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:26 IST
Political dynamics in Manipur have taken a new turn as the Congress appointed Okram Ibobi Singh as the state unit chief, succeeding K Meghachandra. Meghachandra has been named the new Congress Legislature Party Leader, a strategic shift amid Manipur's transition towards political and social stability.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced a slew of leadership appointments in the party's Manipur unit. Beyond Ibobi Singh and Meghachandra, the key appointments include Victor Keishing and Manga Vaiphei as working presidents, Md. Fajur Rahim as treasurer, and Th. Lokeshwar Singh as the campaign committee chairperson.

The leadership restructuring occurs against the backdrop of BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh's recent ascent to the chief minister's office, following ethnic violence and the brief imposition of President's Rule. These strategic appointments signal Congress's readiness to tackle challenges in Manipur's complex political landscape.

