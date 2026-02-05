Left Menu

Airlines Face High Incidence of Repetitive Defects in Aircraft Fleets

A Lok Sabha report reveals a significant number of repetitive defects in Air India Group's aircraft. Nearly three-fourths of their fleet showed issues, with similar concerns mirrored across other airlines. These defects predominantly involve non-safety critical components, according to an Air India spokesperson.

Data presented in the Lok Sabha has highlighted a concerning pattern of repetitive defects among the Air India Group's fleet, with nearly three-fourths of their analysed aircraft showing recurring issues.

Out of the 754 aircraft evaluated from six airlines since January last year, a total of 377 were flagged for repetitive defects. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that defects were identified in 191 of the 267 Air India Group aircraft analysed.

Though predominantly affecting non-safety critical components such as seats and tray tables, these issues underscore the need for comprehensive maintenance. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted numerous inspections to ensure regulatory compliance across the sector.

