Leadership Change Signals New Era for Verizon Consumer Group

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, head of Verizon's consumer division, is stepping down amidst a corporate shift as the company accelerates its turnaround strategy guided by new CEO Dan Schulman.

Sampath, who has held the position since March 2023, will vacate his role by March 31. Verizon announced that Chief Transformation Officer Alfonso Villanueva will operate as interim CEO of the Consumer Group during this transition period.

In November, the telecommunications giant revealed its decision to reduce its workforce by 13,000 and transition 179 of its corporate-owned retail stores into franchised operations. Villanueva, who joined Verizon in November, brings experience from a previous tenure alongside Schulman at PayPal.

(With inputs from agencies.)