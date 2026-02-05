Uncovering Election Integrity: The Probe into Puerto Rico's Voting Systems

A recent investigation into Puerto Rico's voting systems, spearheaded by Tulsi Gabbard's team under the Trump administration, has elicited widespread concerns about the reach of U.S. election security measures. The operation, rooted in allegations of potential Venezuelan interference, did not uncover definitive evidence of foreign involvement.

Despite the lack of concrete findings, the team obtained voting machines and additional data from Puerto Rico, drawing criticism for overstepping legal boundaries. Key figures in Congress have expressed alarm, highlighting the potential misuse of intelligence resources in domestic electoral matters.

The controversy underscores broader issues surrounding election integrity in U.S. territories and the legal authority governing the intersection of security agencies and election operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)