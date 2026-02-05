Left Menu

Uncovering Election Integrity: The Probe into Puerto Rico's Voting Systems

An investigation led by Tulsi Gabbard's team under President Trump's administration delved into Puerto Rico's voting systems, probing potential vulnerabilities and unproven allegations of Venezuelan interference. Despite no solid evidence of foreign meddling, the operation stirred significant concerns about election security and surveillance overreach.

Updated: 05-02-2026 23:54 IST
A recent investigation into Puerto Rico's voting systems, spearheaded by Tulsi Gabbard's team under the Trump administration, has elicited widespread concerns about the reach of U.S. election security measures. The operation, rooted in allegations of potential Venezuelan interference, did not uncover definitive evidence of foreign involvement.

Despite the lack of concrete findings, the team obtained voting machines and additional data from Puerto Rico, drawing criticism for overstepping legal boundaries. Key figures in Congress have expressed alarm, highlighting the potential misuse of intelligence resources in domestic electoral matters.

The controversy underscores broader issues surrounding election integrity in U.S. territories and the legal authority governing the intersection of security agencies and election operations.

