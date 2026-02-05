The Expiration of New START: A Precarious Edge for Nuclear Arms Control

The Kremlin expressed regret over the expiration of New START, the last nuclear arms control agreement with the United States, leaving the world's two largest atomic arsenals unchecked for the first time in decades. This development raises fears of an unconstrained nuclear arms race, though Moscow emphasizes its commitment to maintaining national security responsibly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed extending the treaty, yet the response from US President Donald Trump's administration remained noncommittal, with an emphasis on involving China in any future accord. China's reluctance to participate complicates prospects for a trilateral agreement, despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's advocacy for its inclusion.

Despite the official expiration of the treaty, both Moscow and Washington have agreed to renew high-level military dialogue. However, arms control advocates warn that a continued absence of nuclear agreements could result in a three-way arms buildup involving Russia, the United States, and potentially China.

