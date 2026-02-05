Argentina and the U.S. Forge New Trade Bond

In a significant move to bolster economic ties, Argentina and the United States have inked a new reciprocal trade and investment agreement, as announced on Thursday by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno.

Quirno took to social media to extend his congratulations to the teams involved, expressing appreciation for the collaborative efforts that led to this milestone agreement with the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

This agreement marks a step forward in strengthening bilateral relations and promises economic benefits for both nations as they work together under this new pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)