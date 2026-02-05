Argentina and the U.S. Forge New Trade Bond
Argentina and the United States have signed a reciprocal trade and investment agreement, announced by Argentina's Foreign Minister, Pablo Quirno. Quirno expressed gratitude to both nations' teams for their efforts in building this agreement, sharing his excitement on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:56 IST
In a significant move to bolster economic ties, Argentina and the United States have inked a new reciprocal trade and investment agreement, as announced on Thursday by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno.
Quirno took to social media to extend his congratulations to the teams involved, expressing appreciation for the collaborative efforts that led to this milestone agreement with the U.S. Trade Representative's office.
This agreement marks a step forward in strengthening bilateral relations and promises economic benefits for both nations as they work together under this new pact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
