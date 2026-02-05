Left Menu

Argentina and the U.S. Forge New Trade Bond

Argentina and the United States have signed a reciprocal trade and investment agreement, announced by Argentina's Foreign Minister, Pablo Quirno. Quirno expressed gratitude to both nations' teams for their efforts in building this agreement, sharing his excitement on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:56 IST
Argentina and the U.S. Forge New Trade Bond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster economic ties, Argentina and the United States have inked a new reciprocal trade and investment agreement, as announced on Thursday by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno.

Quirno took to social media to extend his congratulations to the teams involved, expressing appreciation for the collaborative efforts that led to this milestone agreement with the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

This agreement marks a step forward in strengthening bilateral relations and promises economic benefits for both nations as they work together under this new pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026