Suvendu Adhikari's Protest March in Kolkata: A Call for Justice and Safety
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari spearheaded a protest in Kolkata, demanding the arrest of those involved in the Golpark clash. Addressing BJP supporters, he accused Trinamool Congress of protecting criminals for future electoral gain. Fourteen arrests have been made concerning the February 1 incident.
- Country:
- India
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, led a significant protest march in south Kolkata, pressing for the arrests of those tied to the Golpark clash. The rally, gathering hundreds of BJP supporters, began at Golpark and concluded at Rabindra Sarobar.
Adhikari submitted a deputation at the Rabindra Sarobar police station, claiming the Trinamool Congress protects the masterminds of the violence in preparation for the upcoming assembly polls. He alleged that gangsters, linked to the ruling party, influence control over real estate and extortion syndicates.
Fourteen individuals have been arrested regarding the February clash, where violence erupted with crude bombs and gunshots, resulting in two injuries. Adhikari assured supporters of a safer Bengal under BJP governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC Slams Modi Over Voter Roll Harassment Allegations
Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Jharkhand's Disturbing Tribal Girls' Assault Case
TMC Focuses on Welfare in Interim West Bengal Budget to Secure Votes
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrests Linked to Rohit Shetty Residence Shooting
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Officials in Bribery Scandal