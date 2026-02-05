Tamil Nadu's Industrial Renaissance: Rs 34,237 Crore Boost

Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape is poised for a significant transformation as the state government has approved 15 new projects worth Rs 34,237 crore. The initiative, announced during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, aims to generate employment for 55,000 individuals across several districts.

The projects will stimulate industrial growth in Chennai, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, and other areas, with an international footwear brand marking its entry into the state. High-profile stakeholders like Tata Sons and Tata Motors are set for a major inauguration event, strengthening their foothold in Ranipet.

Additional sectors receiving a boost include shipbuilding and aerospace, with approvals for projects in these domains. The efforts underscore Tamil Nadu's commitment to diverse development, ensuring economic benefits spread across a wide array of industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)