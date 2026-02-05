Minor Derailment Disrupts Chennai Express in Odisha

Left Menu

Three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred at 8:51 am, and the train was moving at a slow speed. Relief trains were promptly dispatched, and operations remain unaffected.

On Thursday, three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed at the Jakhapura railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, authorities confirmed.

The derailment occurred at 8:51 am while the train, which was en route from Chennai to New Jalpaiguri, was traveling at a slow speed through the Jajpur Yard.

East Coast Railway officials dispatched Accident Relief Trains and Medical Equipment swiftly. The train resumed its journey after adding new coaches at Balasore, maintaining unaffected passenger operations.

