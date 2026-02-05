Revolutionary Ride: India Launches First Co-operative-Run Bharat Taxi

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah introduced Bharat Taxi on Thursday, marking India's debut of a co-operative-run ride-hailing service. Initially operational in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, the service is expected to expand across India within three years.

Formed by eight leading co-operative organizations, including Amul, Bharat Taxi aims to offer drivers significant income increases and ownership. Shah highlighted the platform's zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, positioning it as an alternative to existing giants like Uber and Ola.

In his speech, Shah detailed how Bharat Taxi directs Rs 80 out of every Rs 100 earned to drivers, promoting collective ownership. Additionally, over 2.5 lakh drivers have joined the service, with Shah emphasizing the platform's core values of ownership, security, and growth for all participants.

