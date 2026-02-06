Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Thursday night for a two-day visit aimed at assessing the security situation and inaugurating developmental projects in the region, officials stated.

Upon Shah's arrival at Jammu airport, he was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who announced the minister's arrival on social media. Shah's itinerary includes a tour of border outposts along the International Border in Kathua district where he plans to launch and lay foundations for six welfare schemes for border guards.

The home minister will preside over a security meeting at Lok Bhavan in Jammu and allocate compassionate appointments to families of terror victims. On Saturday, Shah will focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting at Lok Bhawan before returning to Delhi, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)