Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Jammu and Kashmir to review security and inaugurate development initiatives. During his two-day stay, Shah will visit border outposts, launch welfare schemes for border guards, and chair meetings on regional security and development with local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:28 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Thursday night for a two-day visit aimed at assessing the security situation and inaugurating developmental projects in the region, officials stated.

Upon Shah's arrival at Jammu airport, he was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who announced the minister's arrival on social media. Shah's itinerary includes a tour of border outposts along the International Border in Kathua district where he plans to launch and lay foundations for six welfare schemes for border guards.

The home minister will preside over a security meeting at Lok Bhavan in Jammu and allocate compassionate appointments to families of terror victims. On Saturday, Shah will focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting at Lok Bhawan before returning to Delhi, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

