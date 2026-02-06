Macroeconomic fundamentals are very stable, healthy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Macroeconomic fundamentals are very stable, healthy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RBI
- Governor
- Sanjay Malhotra
- macroeconomic
- fundamentals
- stable
- economy
- healthy
- monetary
- policies
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Golden Dilemma: Can Untouched Reserves Revive a Crippled Economy?
Moody's Credit Outlook Downgrade Rattles Indonesia's Economy
Indian economy continues to register growth despite challenging external environment: RBI Guv.
Delhi Police Constables Charged: The Case of Faizan's Tragic Death
Innovative Solutions for Haryana's Rural Economy Revamp