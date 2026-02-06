Questions Arise Over Sunetra Pawar's Swift Election as NCP Leader
Following Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare defends the swift election of Sunetra Pawar as the NCP legislature party leader. Tatkare challenges concerns about merger talks with NCP(SP), asserting that the election was conducted post a three-day mourning period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a plane crash, the swift election of Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra's NCP legislature party leader has sparked debates within the political circles.
Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare defended the decision, stating it was a procedural necessity undertaken after a respectful three-day mourning period.
He questioned ongoing talks about merging with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), emphasizing that merger discussions should not be conflated with the party's legitimate internal processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)