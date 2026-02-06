Questions Arise Over Sunetra Pawar's Swift Election as NCP Leader

In the wake of Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a plane crash, the swift election of Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra's NCP legislature party leader has sparked debates within the political circles.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare defended the decision, stating it was a procedural necessity undertaken after a respectful three-day mourning period.

He questioned ongoing talks about merging with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), emphasizing that merger discussions should not be conflated with the party's legitimate internal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)