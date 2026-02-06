Global Markets React as Surging Layoffs and Investor Moves Shake Confidence

Global markets are on edge with the non-farm payroll report delayed once again by a U.S. government shutdown, leading to heightened uncertainty and a worldwide selloff. Economic stress signals, including layoffs hitting a 17-year peak, have led traders to speculate on potential changes in Federal Reserve policy.

Despite the bleak outlook, there are signs of resilience across some markets. Japanese stocks managed a rise ahead of upcoming elections, while speculative assets like bitcoin and silver bounced back after steep declines. However, the tech sector remains under pressure, notably with Amazon shares sinking due to increased capital expenditure projections.

Important economic indicators poised to influence markets include German industrial output figures, UK house prices, and French reserve assets. Additionally, earnings reports from major corporations like Philip Morris International and debt auctions could impact investor sentiment further as the week closes.

