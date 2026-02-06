Left Menu

Global Markets Turbulence: AI, Silver, and Oil in Focus

Global markets experienced a downturn as concerns over the costs of the AI boom mounted, impacting stocks and commodities. Silver and oil faced significant declines, while U.S. Treasuries gained traction amid weak labor data. Tech giants' spending plans surprised investors, contributing to broader market apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 03:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:53 IST
Global Markets Turbulence: AI, Silver, and Oil in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets faced considerable strain on Thursday, with MSCI's global equities gauge dropping over 1% amid escalating concerns regarding the high costs associated with the artificial intelligence sector's expansion. In the commodities sector, silver experienced a marked decline, and oil prices also fell sharply.

U.S. Treasury yields decreased following disappointing labor market data and weak job openings reports, while technology giant spending plans on AI suggested financial challenges ahead. Amazon and Alphabet both announced substantial spending increases, causing their shares to decline, leading to a ripple effect on investor sentiment.

Additionally, a stronger U.S. dollar contributed to declines in precious metals, as the oil market closed lower after the U.S. and Iran moved towards negotiations. This financial landscape reflects a defensive shift by investors as market momentum shows signs of waning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026