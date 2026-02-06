Black Ice Grounding: Berlin Airport Closure Sparks Travel Chaos

The closure of Berlin airport on Friday due to hazardous black ice has thrown travel plans into disarray, as reported by the German news agency DPA. An airport spokesperson stated that take-offs and landings remain uncertain.

The inclement weather began on Thursday, with a combination of snow and freezing rain adversely affecting the airport's operations.

Airlines were forced to delay or cancel their scheduled departures, leading to significant disruption in flight schedules. The airport's website confirmed that, under current conditions, all take-offs and landings are suspended.

