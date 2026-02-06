Left Menu

Black Ice Grounding: Berlin Airport Closure Sparks Travel Chaos

Berlin airport remains closed on Friday due to black ice, with no certainty on when operations will resume. Weather conditions, including snow and freezing rain, led to canceled and delayed flights, affecting travel plans significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The closure of Berlin airport on Friday due to hazardous black ice has thrown travel plans into disarray, as reported by the German news agency DPA. An airport spokesperson stated that take-offs and landings remain uncertain.

The inclement weather began on Thursday, with a combination of snow and freezing rain adversely affecting the airport's operations.

Airlines were forced to delay or cancel their scheduled departures, leading to significant disruption in flight schedules. The airport's website confirmed that, under current conditions, all take-offs and landings are suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

