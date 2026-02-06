As the grieving parents of 17-year-old Trystan Pidoux prepared to lay their son to rest following the devastating bar fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, they faced renewed torment as prosecutors ordered a last-minute autopsy. The teenager was one of the few victims to undergo this crucial examination.

Many families and their legal representatives expressed their dismay at how the incident was handled and the lack of autopsies for all victims, which has eroded trust in the investigation into the tragedy. Switzerland, already under scrutiny for safety issues, now contends with both local and international doubts about its justice system's efficacy.

With the Swiss justice ministry remaining silent, victims' families are contemplating exhumations to uncover the truth about their loved ones' deaths. The fire, sparked by sparklers in the bar, claimed 41 lives, leaving unanswered questions about the adequacy of evidence gathering and the culpability of the accused bar owners and local officials.

