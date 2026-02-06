Unmasking the Cambodian Fraud Factory

In Cambodia, a compound resembling international police offices was revealed as a hub for global scams. Papers scattered in the derelict space offered a glimpse into the sophisticated operations targeting unwitting victims worldwide.

Inside, documents detailed scams targeting a Japanese retiree and an American abuse victim. Scripts for love scams and impersonations highlighted industrial-scale deceit, assisting criminals across nations. This compound, exposed by Reuters, underscores the region's rising cyberfraud.

The Cambodian government's recent crackdown, amidst military involvement, has led criminal networks to flee. With growing international pressure, including the U.S., Southeast Asia faces a humanitarian crisis as liberated victims seek refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)