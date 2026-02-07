Left Menu

Nationwide Strike by App-Based Taxi Drivers Targets Unfair Regulations

App-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers launched a nationwide strike protesting illegal bike taxi services and mandatory panic button costs. The drivers demand action against fare policies and financial burdens, alleging increased competition and lack of insurance for bike taxi accident victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, drivers across India engaged in a unified strike on Saturday to voice their discontent with current regulations affecting app-based taxis and autorickshaws. This nationwide protest was spearheaded by a union targeting a gamut of issues that threaten their livelihoods, including the advent of illegal bike taxi services and financial strains imposed by mandatory panic button installations.

Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, leader of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, explained that although substantial support was expected from drivers, many vehicles continued to operate via major platforms like Uber, Ola, and Rapido. The union's concerns were rooted in opposing what they classify as 'arbitrary' fare policies set by ride aggregators and the unauthorized bike taxi services proliferating and harming licensed operators.

Additionally, the union highlighted a financial burden caused by the state government declaring a majority of panic button providers unauthorized. This mandate requires drivers to replace devices at their own expense, costing approximately Rs 12,000 per installation. Further complicating conditions, the increase in autorickshaw numbers under the open permit policy, coupled with insurance denials for accident-involved illegal bike taxis, exacerbate income losses for affected drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

