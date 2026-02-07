Left Menu

Airspace Alert: NATO Activity in Southeastern Poland

Airspace in Southeastern Poland has been temporarily closed due to unplanned military activity. This closure affects Lublin Airport, where NATO aircraft were reported operating. Similar suspensions at Rzeszow and Lublin airports occurred last month, although authorities confirmed there was no threat to Polish airspace during those interruptions.

Airspace over Southeastern Poland has been closed once again in response to unplanned military activities, as reported by FlightRadar24 on Saturday.

This recent closure has rendered Lublin Airport inaccessible. Military operations involving NATO aircraft are cited as the reason for the airspace lockdown, according to the flight tracking service's post on platform X.

Last month, both Rzeszow and Lublin airports temporarily suspended operations under similar circumstances. Authorities reassured the public that these were routine operations, and no threat was posed to Polish airspace.

