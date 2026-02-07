Left Menu

Boosting Global Competitiveness: The India-US Trade Framework

The India-US interim trade framework aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian businesses. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted its potential to streamline export procedures and reduce compliance costs, attributing these benefits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The framework promises efficiencies for exporters and growth in tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:08 IST
  • India

The India-US interim trade framework is poised to significantly enhance the global competitiveness of Indian businesses, according to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He emphasized that this framework, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to streamline export procedures and reduce compliance burdens, thereby lowering consumer costs.

Chief Minister Khandu highlighted how the initiative could help minimize repetitive testing and certification processes for exporters, ultimately cutting down on time, cost, and effort. By aligning standards, the framework promises to boost efficiency and competitiveness, facilitating smoother trade pathways and reducing tariff barriers.

This development is expected to spur growth in various sectors, including startups, artificial intelligence, electronics, SaaS, and fintech. It aims to generate high-quality jobs for India's youth, fortifying the nation's role as a trusted global technology partner and a hub for digital innovation.

