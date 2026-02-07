Clash of the Titans: Scotland Takes on West Indies in T20 World Cup

In a thrilling kick-off to their T20 World Cup journey, Scotland's skipper Richie Berrington opted to field first after winning the toss against the seasoned West Indies team. The match, held on Saturday, marks the beginning of Group C's intense competition.

Scotland enters the tournament under unusual circumstances, having replaced Bangladesh who opted out of the India-hosted event. Despite the short notice, the team is keen on showcasing their talent and determination against the West Indies, a dominant force having bagged the T20 title in 2012 and 2016.

The teams are set with Scotland featuring key players like Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Mark Watt, while West Indies fields a strong lineup under the leadership of Shai Hope and includes power hitters like Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer.

(With inputs from agencies.)