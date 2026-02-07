MAPISA369 Unveils Premium Construction Chemicals at Nepal Expo 2026

At the Nepal BuildCon Expo 2026, India's renowned construction chemical brand, MAPISA369, under the Shivazza Sundaram Group, unveiled its premium range of construction chemicals. The launch, in collaboration with DK Group's Shree Shubham International, aims to innovate Nepal's construction sector with cutting-edge solutions.

The showcased products included Epoxy Grout, Tile & Stone Adhesives, PU Adhesives, Tile Cleaner, and Waterproofing Solutions, among others. Speaking at the event, MAPISA369's Managing Director highlighted the brand's dedication to safety and quality, emphasizing the critical nature of strong tile adhesives for secure construction.

Ashok H Choudhary, CEO & Managing Director, stated, "Our mission is to deliver superior-quality construction products backed by technical guidance, applicator training, and the latest tools." Strengthening this commitment, MAPISA369 offers a pioneering 10-year guarantee on its products.

Shivam Agarwal, Director of DK Group, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting the opportunity to transform Nepal's construction chemical market mindset toward quality. With more than 30 years of legacy, Shree Shubham International is excited to further its journey by collaborating with MAPISA369.

