In a significant boost for India's international standing, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram lauded the India-US interim trade deal as a 'big honour' for the nation. The agreement, he noted, was possible due to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oram's remarks were made during a press conference in the steel city, emphasizing the deal's importance. Despite some criticism, Oram dismissed detractors, labeling their concerns as mere baseless canards against the agreement.

Furthermore, the minister reassured the public that the deal includes safeguards for the agriculture and allied sectors, alleviating fears of adverse impacts on these crucial domains.

