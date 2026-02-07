Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact: Boost for Businesses and Consumer Benefits

The India-US Interim Agreement will integrate Indian MSMEs into global value chains, lowering costs for businesses and consumers. The agreement includes reduced import duties, benefiting bilateral trade. India plans significant US energy, tech, and aerospace purchases while protecting key domestic agricultural sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:24 IST
India-US Trade Pact: Boost for Businesses and Consumer Benefits
  • Country:
  • India

The India-US Interim Agreement aims to bolster Indian MSMEs' integration into global value chains, ultimately reducing costs for both businesses and consumers, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this past Saturday.

This significant framework involves both nations agreeing to lower import duties on numerous goods in order to stimulate bilateral trade. The United States will significantly cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from the existing 50 percent. Meanwhile, India will reduce or eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods and various American agricultural products, including soybeans, wine, and spirits.

According to the joint statement, India plans to purchase USD 500 billion in US energy products, technology, aerospace materials, and more over the coming five years, ensuring the protection of its domestic agricultural sector important to farmer incomes. The framework further intends to secure India's prominence in the digital services industry through cooperative technology efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Assam Leaders in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Indecent Gestures

Controversy Erupts: Assam Leaders in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Indecent Ges...

 India
2
Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense

Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics Save India in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics Save India in T20 World Cup Opener

 India
4
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics

Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Poli...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026