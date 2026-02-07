India-US Trade Pact: Boost for Businesses and Consumer Benefits

The India-US Interim Agreement aims to bolster Indian MSMEs' integration into global value chains, ultimately reducing costs for both businesses and consumers, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this past Saturday.

This significant framework involves both nations agreeing to lower import duties on numerous goods in order to stimulate bilateral trade. The United States will significantly cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from the existing 50 percent. Meanwhile, India will reduce or eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods and various American agricultural products, including soybeans, wine, and spirits.

According to the joint statement, India plans to purchase USD 500 billion in US energy products, technology, aerospace materials, and more over the coming five years, ensuring the protection of its domestic agricultural sector important to farmer incomes. The framework further intends to secure India's prominence in the digital services industry through cooperative technology efforts.

