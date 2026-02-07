Haryana's Infrastructure Soars with Record Investment in National Budget

Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh announced remarkable enhancements in Haryana's infrastructure under the BJP-led central government.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram, Singh emphasized the 2026-27 Union Budget's commitment to empowering all community sections. With increased allocations, the budget supports both railway and road infrastructure expansively.

The budget signifies a robust vision for 'Developed India,' endorsing growth across sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture, through strategic financial plans. Unprecedented investments are driving significant advancements, notably within railways and highways, illustrating the government's continued focus on comprehensive development.

