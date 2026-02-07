Left Menu

Haryana's Infrastructure Soars with Record Investment in National Budget

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh highlighted substantial growth in Haryana's infrastructure, as detailed in the 2026-27 Union Budget. The budget focuses on empowering various sectors, including transportation with significant railway investment, and manufacturing with a dedicated SME Growth Fund. It underscores the government's commitment to a 'Developed India'.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh announced remarkable enhancements in Haryana's infrastructure under the BJP-led central government.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram, Singh emphasized the 2026-27 Union Budget's commitment to empowering all community sections. With increased allocations, the budget supports both railway and road infrastructure expansively.

The budget signifies a robust vision for 'Developed India,' endorsing growth across sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture, through strategic financial plans. Unprecedented investments are driving significant advancements, notably within railways and highways, illustrating the government's continued focus on comprehensive development.

