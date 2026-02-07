Left Menu

Indian Air Force Winter Airlift Kicks Off in Kargil

The Indian Air Force has launched its winter air courier service, providing crucial connectivity for Kargil amid harsh weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:18 IST
On Saturday, the Indian Air Force initiated its air courier service for the winter, facilitating crucial air connectivity for Kargil's residents during the severe cold months. This action comes as road closures due to snowfall challenge the accessibility for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh's inhabitants.

On its inaugural day, the air service successfully airlifted 29 passengers from Kargil to Srinagar and 53 passengers from Srinagar to Kargil. Among the passengers were children, infants, and patients, illustrating the service's importance for vulnerable groups.

Upon arrival at Kargil Airport, the IAF crew was greeted by prominent local leaders including Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Kacho Mohd Feroz, and Deputy Commissioner Kargil Rakesh Kumar. Similarly, at Srinagar Airport, Chief Coordinator, Kargil Courier, Aamir Ali, warmly received the flight crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

